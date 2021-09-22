Pedestrian killed after being struck by motor scooter on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a motor scooter Monday night on Tucson's south side.

Police say a man, who has yet to be identified, was standing in the roadway just off the shoulder of Hermans Road and Farmbelt Drive, when a blue 2007 Suzuki AN400 motor scooter struck him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suzuki was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.