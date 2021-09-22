1 dead, 3 injured in Sunday’s southside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is dead and three others were injured in connection to a shooting on Tucson's south side Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1240 W. Ajo Way just after 5:30 a.m. that day.

Police say officers located a woman with life-threatening injuries in the complex's parking lot. She appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, police identified her as 38-year-old Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers also located three other victims with gunshot trauma in the complex on Sunday. Two of the victims were identified as men in their 20s, they were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say a fourth victim was struck by a stray bullet while he was in his apartment. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

In a news release Wednesday, police said detectives believe that multiple people got involved in a physical confrontation in the complex's parking lot, prompting the shooting. They say Santa Cruz was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators are pursuing leads to establish a motive for the confrontation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remains anonymous.