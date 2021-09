TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District needs your help with its clothing bank.

They are requesting items for all students kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Right now, they are in need of underwear, bras and socks.

If you are able to donate, you can drop items off at any of TUSD Family Resource Centers or the Duffy Clothing Bank, 5145 E. Fifth St. Monetary donations can be made at www.eeftucson.org