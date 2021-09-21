Pima County approves $26.5 million contract for body cameras, tasers for sheriff’s department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is one step closer to having a key tool aimed at helping deputies and the community.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise Inc. The over $26.5 million contract is for a 10-year term for tasers, body cameras and data services, and will give body cameras to every deputy and corrections officers with PCSD.

BREAKING: Pima County Board of Supervisors approves .578 million contract for body cameras and tasers for the @PimaSheriff over next 10 years. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was awarded the contract. We'll have more on this at noon on @KVOA pic.twitter.com/VyKQXgrfP3 — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) September 21, 2021

According to the department, PCSD is the only agency in Pima County that does not have body cameras. After a nearly nine-month journey, it's finally in the home stretch.

PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos said the push for body cameras comes from him and directly from his deputies recognizing the need for them.

"The cameras can be a useful tool for them, as well as just the community. Let's face it, what's happened in the last year, year and a half in law enforcement, it's just time," Nanos said. "I always tell people, our cops do a great job 99.9 percent of the time, but there is that .01 percent that needs to be evaluated. If we can have video evidence of what it is we're doing out in the field, to be able to be transparent with our community, let's do that."

Nanos said after the Board of Supervisors approves the contract, the next step is to physically purchase all of the equipment and complete some logistics in patrol cars and the Pima County Jail.

"It makes us a lot more transparent for one," Nanos said. "When we do get in those situations that are questionable, sticky to us, where there's a great community concern and rightfully so, we can actually not only ourselves, as bosses, look at what it is we've done and find out if there's a better way of doing business, but we can also share that with the community, so that they too can see what it is we face day to day and how we deal with those things."

PCSD hopes to have the body cameras active and on uniforms by January 2022.