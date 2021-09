TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Association of Realtors will host a free Community Housing Fair on Saturday.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2445 N. Tucson Blvd.

Attendees will obtain information on home buying, rental assistance, down payment assistance, mortgage credit repair, foreclosure prevention and a series of workshops. Virtual workshops will also be available here.

For more information about the event, click here.