Southern Arizonans volunteer in New Orleans

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Southern Arizonans are doing there part to help out the hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana.

American Red Cross volunteers Phil Tetralone and Janine Gadboury took off to New Orleans Monday morning to assist those in Louisiana impacted by the hurricane.

Phil will be assigned to disaster health services and Janine will help with care and food distribution.

For more information, visit Volunteer Opportunities in Your Community | American Red Cross.