Looking to get rid of old towels? PACC needs them.

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you have any old towels you're looking to get rid of, listen up. Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says it will take them off your hands!

After taking in several parvo and distemper positive dogs, they need any old beach or bath towels you would want to donate.

Drop Off: Large blue bins outside the main gate of the shelter. @KVOA @PimaAnimalCare pic.twitter.com/Es9BgXhRYx — Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV) September 20, 2021

You can drop them off in the large blue bins outside the main gate of the shelter. PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. For more information, visit Pima Animal Care Center - Pima County.