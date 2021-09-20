Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal collision on Nogales Highway

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after being involved in a fatal collision on Tucson's south side Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to South Nogales Highway near East Helen Marie Drive for a collision involving five vehicles in the area.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a Dodge flatbed truck traveling southbound on Nogales Highway crossed the center line and sideswiped a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound.

The Dodge truck reportedly struck a Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound. Two other vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Ford sedan, struck debris from the collision immediately after it occurred, PCSD says.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 60-year-old Rafael Caballero, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

On Monday, PCSD identified the driver of the Dodge flatbed truck as 54-year-old Edward Trejo. Deputies say he initially left the scene on Sunday and returned later.

Trejo has been booked into the Pima County Detention Center for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, endangerment, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.