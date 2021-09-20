Child Passenger Safety Week: tips on proper car seat installation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Child Passenger Safety Week kicked off Sunday, it's a nation-wide effort to make sure children are properly restrained inside vehicles.

Safety experts say 46 percent of all car seats for children are used or installed incorrectly. When installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"There's a lot of car seats out on the market right now," said certified car seat technician with Northwest Fire District Amy Allen, "so you want to make sure that whatever car seat you're going to get for your child is going to fit them for their age, their weight and their height."

Experts say 46% of child car seats are installed incorrectly. Coming up in 5 minutes on @KVOA we’re LIVE with @NorthwestFire for Child Passenger Safety Week with tips on how to keep your kiddos safe in the car. pic.twitter.com/fqfxhjkMWI — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) September 20, 2021

Allen said once you get your car seat, you'll want to register it with the manufacturer so you're notified of any recalls or defects.

For more information on car seat safety, click here. If you want to get your car seat inspected, you can call to schedule an appointment.