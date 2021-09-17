Rock legend Metallica gifts Pima Community College $100K grant

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rock legend Metallica has chosen Pima Community College to receive a grant of $100,000.

The band's "All Within My Hands" program aims to support community colleges and the technical programs they provide students.

Pima will focus on the development of apprenticeship opportunities, like construction, HVAC, plumbing, IT and cyber security.

The band started the program in 2017 as a way to reinvest in communities that have supported them on the road and helping those going into skilled trade jobs.

For more information, visit All Within My Hands Foundation | Metallica's Nonprofit.