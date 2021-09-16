Oro Valley mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after a 20-month-old sustained multiple fractures, police said on Thursday.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, the child allegedly received the injuries when the 20-month-old was in the care of Brian Hendricks, the mother's boyfriend. He has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse, police say.

The child's mother, Brynn Buette, was also charged with multiple child abuse-related crimes.

No further details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.