Skip to Content

Oro Valley mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse

Updated
Last updated today at 2:15 pm
2:12 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories
Brian Hendricks
Oro Valley Police Department
Brian Hendricks, Brynn Buette

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after a 20-month-old sustained multiple fractures, police said on Thursday.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, the child allegedly received the injuries when the 20-month-old was in the care of Brian Hendricks, the mother's boyfriend. He has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse, police say.

The child's mother, Brynn Buette, was also charged with multiple child abuse-related crimes.

No further details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content