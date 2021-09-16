Local high school football players speak up on teen suicide prevention

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some high school football players in southern Arizona aren't just tackling running backs this year, they are also tackling teen suicide

Treyson Bourguet may be the starting quarterback at Salpointe Catholic High School, one of the best teams in our area, but even he has a hard time balancing school, sports, and a social life.

He says the pandemic made mental health an even bigger concern for him and his classmates.

"It really affected a lot of us mentally, which led on to affecting us physically," Bourguet said.

So he decided to do something about it.

Bourguet is among 15 high school football players from the Tucson and Phoenix area who starred in public service announcements for teen suicide prevention awareness month.

The videos will air on school social media pages.

"Everyone feels like giving up sometimes. If you're struggling with thoughts of suicide, don't give up," Davian Carrasco, Salpointe Catholic High School senior said.

"There is help, and there is hope," Ironwood High School sophomore, Jayden Sullivan said.

Those public service announcements include the teen lifeline phone number. That organization says they've received a record number of calls since the spring of 2020 when the pandemic began.

"There is help, and that you're not alone. You're not the only one, you know, who's feeling this way," Bourguet said.

The PSA's will air through the rest of the September."

If you are a teen or know one who has thoughts of suicide, there is help.

You can call or text the Teen Lifeline number at 602-248-8336. Or for more information, visit teen lifeline.org.