Caterpillar Hunter Beetles take over Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The heavy rains the last few months have caused plants to bloom in Southern Arizona. Those plants have attracted more and more bugs including large beetles.

Caterpillar Hunter Beetles are the large beetles we’ve seen all over the area over the last month or so.

These giant beetles have not seen a population boom like this in years.

It is all thanks to the overactive monsoon this year.

The beetles do not rely on the rain themselves, but they feed off other insects that benefit from the rain.

Gene Hall is part of the Department of Entomology at the University of Arizona.

"That's what's going on with these beetles. They are predators. They feed on other insects," he said. "They got a big food source out right now and they're taking advantage of that which leads to an increased number in their population."

These beetles are not the Pinacate Beetles that we are used to seeing.

"The stink beetles that people refer to a lot belong to a different family properly called dark Wing beetles," Hall said. "Those beetles are more along the lines of scavengers and they also eat vegetation. Those are two different types of beetles with two different types of life histories."

The Pinacate Beetle population typically remains consistent in Arizona while the Caterpillar Hunter population sees swings from being top of the bug food chain during rainy seasons.

The Caterpillar Hunter Beetles population has likely already peaked with the lack of rain and cooler temps in the forecast.