Plans to staff PCSD’s Vail, Tucson Mountain District offices are in the works, Sheriff Nanos says

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department said changes are in the works for two of its district offices.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said he thinks the department is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to recruitment, and wants to use his newest recruits to make the Vail and Tucson Mountain District offices 24/7.

He said 15 recruits will hit the streets off their field training in mid October, half will go to Vail and half will go to Tucson Mountain.

"All 15 of those will be assigned to the patrol division," Sheriff Nanos said. "Trust me, we're short everywhere, but patrol needs it first. Those are the guys that respond to your 911 calls."

Nanos said although recruitment in almost all industries is tough right now, he's hopeful that being able to staff more district offices will encourage anyone else interested in joining the force to apply.