One injured in Sierra Vista shooting

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in Sierra Vista.

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Coronado Drive just after 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and then to a hospital in Tucson, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.