UArizona pushes to get more students to test for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) -- University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins along with other school leaders

gave an update on the university and how they're doing combating COVID-19.

The University of Arizona is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases compared to last year. Dr. Robbins contributing that to several things such as vaccinations, masks and more testing.

From Aug. 2 to Sept. 10, the university had 302 positive cases out of 16,319 tests. To date, 51 percent of employees at the university have reported that they are fully vaccinated. For students, the number is a little higher with 53 percent reporting that they are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Robbins says they are conducting about 700 COVID-19 tests a day and they would like to see around 3,000 to catch those spreading the virus without even knowing it.

"This take away testing, please try it and I think we'll increase the number of cases that we do," Dr. Robbins said. "And what we're looking for of course is those asymptomatic people who have no idea that they are infected and infecting others. and this delta variant is so much more contagious."

If you'd like to watch their full update on COVID at the university, click here.