Saguaro National Park moves to 2nd phase of buffelgrass treatment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Visitors and neighbors of Saguaro National Park will see an increase in helicopter activity.

The park is moving on to its second phase of buffelgrass treatment.

While this year's monsoon has caused an increase in buffelgrass, it's also needed to treat it!

It takes a long time for buffelgrass to grow, but it produces seeds in just a few weeks.

So when we see a very wet monsoon like this, it's years of seeds germinating.

Now, the National Park Service is going into the second phase of treatment, which is where they use a helicopter to spray the herbicide onto the plant, but this new option is much more precise.

"This is a different helicopter, it sprays with a spot sprayer, which is a device that hangs from the helicopter up on a 100 foot cable and it can turn its spray off and on so he comes in nearly hovering over the small patches."

NPS says last year's dry and patchy summer actually helped them make a lot of process by pulling it manually.

If we have a drier monsoon next year, they'll be able to make a lot more headway.