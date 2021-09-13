Party at PACC to thank community for ‘clearing the shelters’

The Pima Animal Care Center is throwing a big party to thank the community for their efforts to 'clear the shelters' this summer after the organization saw an influx of large dogs.

"We wanted to thank Pima County for their help when we put out the S.O.S. earlier this summer," said Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler.

"Thanks to adopters and fosters, we were able to get pets out of places like the meet and greet rooms. We still have a long way to go to feel comfortable, but we think it's important to celebrate even the small victories!"

PACC says they're still dealing with a large amount of bigger dogs and often start the day with only two or three open kennels.

The shelter says the influx is mostly due to healthy strays being brought in off the street, an increase in pet support calls and pets taken to PACC as part of Animal Protection Services' investigation.

The shelter is still offering adoption promotions to help clear more space.

All pets have their adoption fees waived through September 19, including puppies and kittens, and there is only a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog.

PACC's big party to thank the community, and get some more dogs into loving homes, promises food trucks, giveaways and other prizes like cat trees, kennels, toys, and treats.

The event is this Sunday, September 19 at PACC, located at 4000 North Silverbell Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.