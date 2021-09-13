Environmental regulators issue high pollution advisory in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Environmental regulators are warning people in the Tucson area to stay indoors Monday because of a change in air quality.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. The agency says those sensitive to ozone should limit their level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m.

PDEQ is issuing an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. Individuals who are especially sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. pic.twitter.com/0S61yBwjiy — Pima County DEQ (@PimaDEQ) September 13, 2021

PDEQ says people who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include, children, adults who are active outdoors and those with respiratory diseases.

Air pollution information is available online at the PDEQ website. To receive air pollution advisories, sign up here.