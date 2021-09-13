Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are releasing more details regarding Saturday's fatal bicycle collision on Tucson's west side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oracle Road and Rillito Street just after 1 p.m. The collision involved a bicyclist and a white 2016 Fiat 500, police say.

On Monday, police said the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Tucson Police Department, the bicyclist was riding southbound on Oracle Road when she "abruptly cut across southbound lanes of traffic," causing the Fiat to strike her.

Police say the driver of the Fiat was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigating remains ongoing.