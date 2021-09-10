200 students protest at Mountain View HS over concerns with MUSD’s sexual assault policy

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Reports of sexual assault and violence have prompted protests at two local schools this week.

Earlier this week, Marana Unified School District confirmed a group of students protested at Marana High School following the reports of sexual assault and violence on its campus. They say students believe the reports had not been properly addressed by the school or the district administration.

After videos of the protests were shared on social media, MUSD's other high school, Mountain View High School notified parents on Friday that a peaceful protest was held during lunch on campus.

According to MUSD, about 200 Mountain View students assembled in the plaza. Officials say "students chanted and cheered after student speakers shared information."

The district said several of the high school's teachers, counselors and administrators joined the students and provided them with support. The participating students returned to class without incident when the lunch bell rang.

"At Mountain View and in the District, we take allegations of sexual assault very seriously. It is also our legal obligation related to Title IX policy," MUSD officials shared Friday afternoon. "Any concern we have received related to sexual assault/violence has been promptly investigated. This school year, MUSD has not received any Title IX formal complaints."

In a previous statement, Mountain View officials also informed Pima County Sheriff's Department about the "rumors and anticipated activity" ahead of Friday's protest.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and orderly environment should a protest occur. Students have a right to free speech and expressing their concerns as protected by the First Amendment," Mountain View officials said. "Students cannot be disruptive to the school day, however, or engage in activity that may be harmful to anyone at the school."

To read the complete "Safety Notification", click here.

On Tuesday, MUSD released the following statement in regards to the protest at Marana High School: