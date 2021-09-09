Sports betting goes live in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Just in time for the National Football League season, sports betting is officially legal in Arizona.

Starting Thursday, fans can wager on college and professional sports. Betting is allowed online and in person where the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks play.

The action was made possible by a new law enacted by the Arizona legislature and signed by Governor Doug Ducey earlier this spring.

If you want to place bets in person in southern Arizona, you'll have to wait a little longer. Casino Del Sol's sportsbook said it will not be launching just yet, organizers said the physical sportsbook and mobile betting app are not ready to go live. Organizers said they're expected to launch in the next coming weeks.

Desert Diamond Casino said sportsbooks are planned for its Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale locations this fall.