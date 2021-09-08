Pima County holding anti-graffiti poster contest for young artists

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is inviting young artists to fight graffiti using their art skills.

The county's Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) Program is back with its ninth annual contest.

Artists ages 9 to 18 are encouraged to submit artwork that conveys an "anti-graffiti" message to use on calendars for distribution at public libraries, schools and community events across Pima County.

More about the contest:

Only one art work can be submitted per person.

Artwork can be realistic or abstract and must be suitable for all audiences and contain no obscenities, political message or profanity.

Submitted art work will not be returned.

The submitted art work will be judged on its creativity, originality, visual impact and communication of the effect graffiti has on our community.

A four-member committee of Pima County staff will review all entries and select one finalist from each of five age groups: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18. A three-member panel of community leaders will select the winner from the five finalists. In the event a finalist cannot be selected from each age group, five finalists will be selected from all entries received.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

For more information on contest rules and prizes, visit Graffiti Removal - Pima County or contact Katrina Noble at (520)724-6576 or Katrina.Noble@pima.gov.