Pima County holding anti-graffiti poster contest for young artists
TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is inviting young artists to fight graffiti using their art skills.
The county's Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) Program is back with its ninth annual contest.
Artists ages 9 to 18 are encouraged to submit artwork that conveys an "anti-graffiti" message to use on calendars for distribution at public libraries, schools and community events across Pima County.
More about the contest:
- Only one art work can be submitted per person.
- Artwork can be realistic or abstract and must be suitable for all audiences and contain no obscenities, political message or profanity.
- Submitted art work will not be returned.
- The submitted art work will be judged on its creativity, originality, visual impact and communication of the effect graffiti has on our community.
A four-member committee of Pima County staff will review all entries and select one finalist from each of five age groups: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18. A three-member panel of community leaders will select the winner from the five finalists. In the event a finalist cannot be selected from each age group, five finalists will be selected from all entries received.
The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
For more information on contest rules and prizes, visit Graffiti Removal - Pima County or contact Katrina Noble at (520)724-6576 or Katrina.Noble@pima.gov.