BBB Warning: Online car retailer Vroom receives an influx of consumer complaints

TUCSON (KVOA) - Given the stress often involved in buying a car, many businesses are figuring out ways to simplify the process by moving it online. Buying a car online can be convenient, especially during the pandemic, but many customers of one online used car retailer, Vroom, have complained about their experience, the Better Business Bureau announced in a news released Wednesday.

Customers have submitted well over a thousand complaints to the BBB where Vroom is based. During the past year, BBB received 1,696 complaints, a significant uptick in complaint volume over previous years. Vroom has received 1,817 complaints in the past three years.

According to complaints made to BBB, some consumers alleged the vehicles were misrepresented in online photos. When the vehicle was delivered, in many instances, it had issues not always clearly shown in the photos, including body damage, the interior was dirty, discolored, damaged or all of the above. Other issues alleged in the complaints indicate consumers were not receiving the necessary paperwork to get their car registered, delayed delivery in receiving their cars and issues concerning their trade-ins. Some complaints also allege warranty issues, deceptive Carfax issues and/or wrecked cars being sold. Consumers also stated they were having customer service and communication issues when trying to reach out to the company to address their concerns. They then turned to BBB for assistance.

Currently, Vroom’s BBB Business Profile displays an F rating due to the number of unanswered and unresolved complaints filed against the business and the company's failure to address the underlying cause of its recent pattern of complaints. The business’ BBB accreditation was revoked in 2020 due to its complaint issues.

it is important for consumers to carefully research any online car dealer before they buy to avoid any problems. If you are considering buying a car online, BBB recommends the following tips:

Do thorough research. Compare the offerings of multiple retailers and check each business’ rating on BBB.org before you reach out to them. Read complaints and reviews of past customers before you buy. Take advantage of online showrooms to get a close look at the vehicle. Many online dealers feature dozens of photos from a variety of angles, so you can give each car a close inspection from the comfort of your own home. Inquire if there is way to see the car in-person as well. Ask about warranties too.

Assess your personal needs first. Compare models you are interested in keeping a close eye on safety ratings, owner reviews, and warranties. Visit manufacturer websites to see detailed images of each car and research MPG statistics, interior options, cargo space, towing capacity, and more. The more time you spend on these initial steps, the more comfortable you will feel when it is time to make a purchase.

Search dealers for inventory. Now that you have a specific make and model in mind and a pre-approved loan in hand, you’re ready to start shopping. You can do a search for the specific car, or you can browse a dealer’s inventory online to see what they have on hand. You can include out-of-town dealers, but they will likely charge higher fees for delivery. It is a good idea to start with a local search and expand it if you don’t find what you are looking for.

Test drive the vehicle. You should always take a test drive before you sign the final paperwork. There is no substitute for seeing a car in person, looking under the hood, sitting in the driver’s seat, and making sure the engine runs smoothly. To do so, you may need to travel to the dealer’s place of business. Some dealers offer the ability to test drive upon delivery and if anything isn’t as expected you may cancel the sale. Take the route that works best for you, but never skip the test drive.

Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return and refund policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.