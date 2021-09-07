Non-profits partner on grant for special education resources

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council (ADDPC) has awarded a grant to the Arizona Center for Disability Law (ACDL) to create and implement a Special Education Advocacy Project (SEAP), they announced in a news release Tuesday. The project will aim to improve access to appropriate special education services for Arizona students with developmental disabilities (DD) with a particular focus on those students with DD who have been impacted by Arizona’s foster care or juvenile justice systems, it said. SEAP will provide know-your-rights trainings to students and their caregivers, empowering them to effectively self-advocate within the special education system.

The project will also offer individualized advocacy services, such as telephonic consultations, attendance at Individualized Education Program (IEP) and 504 Plan meetings and mediations, and assistance with special education dispute resolution. Finally, SEAP will develop and publish educational materials and resources relating to the special education system. All provided services are free and can be accessed by visiting www.azdisabilitylaw.org or contacting us at 1-800-927-2260.

According to the release, ACDL is recirculating valuable information about the unique challenges these populations face when it comes to special education:

The Arizona Center for Disability Law is a non-profit law firm that assists Arizonans with disabilities to promote and protect their legal rights to independence, justice, and equality.

The Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council is charged with advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change activities that promote inclusion of people with intellectual & developmental disabilities across their lifespan.