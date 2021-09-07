BBB Warning: Update software to help prevent ransomware

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) along with the FBI recommend consumers and businesses take steps to protect electronic devices against cyber attacks.

Ransomware attacks are becoming a regular occurrence, locking computers and networks using file encryption software, with hackers demanding payment by Bitcoin or other non-traceable crypto-currency to release the data, according to the Better Business Bureau. The attack typically enters through a phishing email and then spreads to other machines on the same network.

BBB joins with the National Cyber Security Alliance in suggesting the following cyber hygiene defenses: