Arizona AG: ‘Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson must rescind or amend its COVID-19 vaccine policy or lose millions of dollars in state funding after Attorney General Mark Brnovich stated Tuesday that this policy is against Arizona law.

“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal, and the city could be held liable for attempting to force employees to take it against their beliefs,” Brnovich said. “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”

What happens if the city of Tucson doesn't comply? My story today at 5 p.m. on @KVOA https://t.co/MiYUK4iJaB — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) September 7, 2021

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submitting COVID-19 vaccination documents and taking COVID-19 tests.

The governor then doubled down on restricting vaccine mandates in the Grand Canyon State by passing Senate Bill 1824 that prohibits local governments from establishing vaccine passports, mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination status. This law officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

After Ducey declared that Arizona will continue to not allow mask mandates in light of the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's recently updated recommendation for all residents to use masks while indoors, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero moved to require the use of masks at all city facilities on July 28.

In August, Romero and the Tucson City Council approved 6-1 a policy that required its employees to get vaccinated against the virus. The decision was made at the recommendation of City of Tucson Manager Michael Ortega after the city conducted a survey that suggested about 1,000 city employees are not vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ward 4 Councilmember Nikki Lee voting against the measure.

The new ordinance required City of Tucson employees to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 24 or they could face a five-day suspension without pay. The city made exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

In response, Ducey issued an executive order Aug. 16 that says "any county, city, town or political subdivision official that implements a vaccine mandate contrary to the authorities outlined in this order, is in violation of A.R.S. 36-114 and 36-184 and such actions are punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to legal action by individuals for violation of their rights under Arizona law."

We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine — it's safe, effective and free. But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status. Details here: https://t.co/uUFC5NbLx8 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 16, 2021

In Tuesday's announcement, Brnovich cited that the City of Tucson's Ordinance 11869 directly violates both the recently approved law and the governor's executive order. The attorney general said due to this, "the city cannot require public employees to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine."

The City of Tucson has 30 days to rescind the policy or it will lose its portion of state shared revenue until it comes into compliance, the attorney general said.

In August, the Tucson Police Officers Association also filed a temporary restraining order geared to delay the City of Tucson vaccine mandate. The judge denied the claim saying that the officer could submit medical exemptions to avoid receiving the vaccine and the policy would not cause "irreputable harm" as employees who get vaccinated past the deadline.

On Tuesday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 52.2 percent of Pima County residents are vaccinated.

