September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The Governor's Office says the goal is to help raise awareness of the issue of suicide, mental health needs and available resources. They say suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Arizona and the second among the ages of 10 to 34.

During the next five years, the Governor's Office says suicide prevention is included in the 2021-2025 Arizona Health Improvement Plan in partnership with the state Department of Heath Services.

In those five years, the program will be implemented by a group of public and private partners including universities, state agencies, with local health departments and nonprofits.

The state hopes to increase the number of individuals who receive an approved evidence-based suicide prevention training and increase access to mental health management resources with an emphasis on remote options.

Arizona ranks thirteenth in the nation for deaths by suicide.