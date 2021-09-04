Sierra Vista: Don’t forget to keep your overgrowth in check

The City of Sierra Vista is reminding residents to keep their overgrowth in check after an active monsoon brought plenty of rain to the area.

The city says tall grass and weeds can attract mosquitoes and snakes, while detracting from the aesthetics of a neighborhood.

City Code requires residents to keep their property free from weeds or untended plant growth in excess of 12 inches in height.

“We’ve received numerous complaints in recent weeks regarding overgrowth on private property,” said City Code Enforcement Officer Jessica Vannoy.

“We’re working with local residents and property owners to get these issues resolved in a timely manner. Whenever possible we work cooperatively to bring properties into compliance and we encourage everyone to be patient as residents address overgrowth issues.”

The city also says that property owners or occupants are responsible for tending to sidewalks and alleys that are adjacent to their home and must keep portable basketball hoops clear of public sidewalks when they aren't being used.

Residents are also reminded to keep portable basketball hoops clear of public rights-of-way like sidewalks when they are not in use. To contact the City’s Code Enforcement officers for more information or to report a potential code violation, call (520) 417-4413.

The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department is also tending to overgrowth in public spaces .

Any safety concerns associated with overgrowth or storm impacts in public areas like sidewalks, washes, or multi-use paths, can be reported to Public Works by calling (520) 458-5775.

City refuse customers tending to their properties are welcome to schedule free green waste pickups.

Pickups can be scheduled for most Wednesdays and must be arranged by 5 p.m. the Monday prior.

Schedule them online at www.sierravistaaz.gov/green-waste-pickup-request/ or by calling (520) 458-7530.

Green waste must be bagged, bundled, boxed, or place in reusable containers.

No green waste pickups are available on Wednesday, September 8, due to the shifted pickup schedule in place for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.