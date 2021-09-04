Man dies from injuries in hospital after being hit by car in August

A man hit by a car in August while walking in the street downtown has died from his injuries in the hospital.

Tucson Police say 67-year-old, Donald William Taulbee, was walking westbound on Congress Street in the median lane in the early morning of August 15.

While walking he was hit by the driver of a 2002 Nissan Maxima who was also traveling westbound on Congress Street.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police, who determined they were not impaired at the time of the crash.

Detectives believe Taulbee walking in the roadway instead of the sidewalk as a major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

Taulbee passed away from his injuries on September 3.