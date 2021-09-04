Man arrested after deadly hotel parking lot shooting in Casa Grande

Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department

Casa Grande Police have arrested 21-year-old, Giovanni Olivieri, after he allegedly shot 35-year-old, Brian Robinette, during an altercation at a hotel in Casa Grande.

Police say Olivieri was arguing with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel Casa Grande on Pinal Avenue and Florence Boulevard at around 2 a.m.

Robinette intervened when their argument became physical, and then Olivieri and Robinette began arguing, and Robinette was shot in the upper torso.

Robinette was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Olivieri was arrested at his girlfriend's house in the Rancho Grande neighborhood and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

The Casa Grande Police Department says they're working closely with the Pinal County Attorney's Office to determine the charges that will be submitted.