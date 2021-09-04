HUD awards Tucson-based organization $500,000 to fight discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $47.4 million to fair housing organizations across the country.

The grants are part of the Fair Housing Initiatives Program and support the efforts of 120 national and local fair housing organizations working to address violations of the Fair Housing Act to end discrimination in housing.

The money can be used for investigations, testing to identify discrimination in the rental and sales markets and filing fair housing complaints with HUD.

In addition, grantees can carry out education and outreach activities to inform the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

In Arizona, the Tucson-based Southwest Fair Housing Council was awarded $500,000 in funding, with $125,000 for education and outreach and $375,000 for investigating and litigating fair housing complaints under the Fair Housing Act.