TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend and visit the Old Wild West, you're in luck!

Tombstone is throwing its annual "Showdown in Tombstone" event this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be plenty of fun activities for the family, including street entertainment, costume competitions, raffles and even performances from actors bringing the Old West to life.

It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

