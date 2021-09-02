Tanque Verde school receives $25K innovation grant

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tanque Verde school is looking to connect its students to the outdoors.

News 4 Tucson's Nicole Constantino spoke to Agua Caliente Elementary School about how they plan to do it.

Agua Caliente Elementary School is receiving a $25,000 innovation grant from A for Arizona. The school's principal, Chris Rietz wants to use the funds to revamp their nature trail.

The school says it wants to add in some actual outdoor classrooms with benches, seating and tables.

Over the summer, the school asked students and parents to brainstorm ideas of what they want to see in the space.

Agua Caliente is also looking to partner with JTED to weld some shade structures for the classrooms.

The grant will also support the science curriculum with remote weather stations and even adding WIFI.

"Oh we are just so excited with this opportunity to really build and grow this area for not only our students that are here but also opening it up to the community," said Rietz. “We also have areas for small groups and individual, so students can come out to do stations for science, also do maybe a history walk through the area with Arizona history studies that some of our grade levels are focusing on."

Another cool thing the school wants to do is use the space as a meditative environment for counselors to use with students.

Students could start to see some changes in just a few months.

Agua Caliente Elementary School is located at 11420 E. Limberlost Rd.