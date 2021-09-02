Husband arrested in suspicious death of 82-year-old woman in Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after his wife was found dead Wednesday morning.

Officials say 83-year-old Ronald Carpenter faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 82-year-old Mollie Snyder.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the 82-year-old was reported missing on Monday from her home in the 400 block of North Calle El Diablo in Green Valley.

Later that day, deputies found her vehicle in Box Canyon near Whitehouse Canyon Road. She was not in her vehicle, officials say.

PCSD Search and Rescue Unit was called to assist in the investigation. However, the search was suspended due to extreme weather in the area, PCSD says.

On Wednesday, PCSD received a report about a body that was found in a remote area near Green Valley. After further investigation, PCSD identified the remains as the missing 82-year-old.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death in a remote area near Green Valley. Details are limited at this time. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/5yAzsRXJLH — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) September 2, 2021

After further investigation, authorities took Carpenter into custody and booked him into the Pima County Jail.