City of Tucson kicks off fall mobile recreation program

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local mobile recreation program is coming to a park near you.

Ready, Set, Rec! was implemented in February and kicked off its fall season last Saturday.

Six vans, one per ward, visit at least three different park locations per week, per vehicle throughout the Tucson-area.

According to the City of Tucson, this program ensures that the entire community is served and has an opportunity participate in recreation activities near where they live.

Each van comes with standard play equipment. Some of those modules include arts and crafts, STEM, sports, yard games, large board games, container gardening, yoga, fishing, Loteria, walking sticks, etc.

To find out where and when each Ready, Set, Rec! vehicle will be and what activities will be happening throughout the fall, visit Tucsonaz.gov/parks/ReadySetRec or follow its social media pages, Facebook and Instagram.