Tucson group trying to bring community agriculture to SNAP recipients

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucsonans receiving food benefits could soon have more access to locally grown produce.

Sourcing fresh, local produce can often be more expensive than not for people on food benefits, Tucson Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) said it's hoping to bridge that gap.

Tucson CSA is a membership-based program where you pay for local farmers seasons up-front, then pick up your produce weekly for six or twelve weeks. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients have been able to use their benefits on items in their shop like milk, eggs, cheese and bread, but not produce.

Tucson CSA said it's in the process of making their produce program eligible also. Once approved, Tucson CSA said it plans on teaming up with Double Up Food Bucks Arizona, a program that lets you spend $1 of your benefits and get $1 to spend on Arizona produce.

"It just makes it that much more accessible for people to have," said Tucson CSA owner Daniela Diamente. "Be able to afford locally healthy items, locally produced healthy items."

"It's keeping money in Arizona," Diamente said. "We're thinking about supporting local growers and producers of items that are helping the health and wellness of residents here."

Tucson CSA said it's in the process of applying now and it hopes to have the produce program be SNAP eligible by the end of the year.