Places to get free sandbags in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon is here, but lucky for locals, there are places to get free sandbags.
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s (DTM) is offering free self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. This location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until mid-September. Residents should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.
The Town of Oro Valley is also monsoon-ready. Oro Valley residents may pick up free sandbags Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr. until Sept. 30. Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, or for any questions, please contact OV Stormwater Utility Staff 520-229-4850 or by email at pw@orovalleyaz.gov.
Sandbags stations in Pima County:
- 1313 S. Mission Road at the PCDOT Maintenance Yard
- 4750 N. Lason Lane at Lason and Snyder
- 1854 E. Ina Road at Pima Canyon and Ina
- 12681 N. Sabino Canyon Parkway at Carter Canyon and Sabino Canyon Parkway
- 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive at Golder Ranch Fire Department, Station 370
Bags and sand are provided but residents will need to bring a shovel to fill their own sandbags. There is a ten-bag per vehicle limit.
