Places to get free sandbags in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon is here, but lucky for locals, there are places to get free sandbags.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s (DTM) is offering free self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. This location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until mid-September. Residents should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.

To keep with the latest monsoon stories, click here.

The Town of Oro Valley is also monsoon-ready. Oro Valley residents may pick up free sandbags Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr. until Sept. 30. Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, or for any questions, please contact OV Stormwater Utility Staff 520-229-4850 or by email at pw@orovalleyaz.gov.

Sandbags stations in Pima County:

1313 S. Mission Road at the PCDOT Maintenance Yard

4750 N. Lason Lane at Lason and Snyder

1854 E. Ina Road at Pima Canyon and Ina

12681 N. Sabino Canyon Parkway at Carter Canyon and Sabino Canyon Parkway

3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive at Golder Ranch Fire Department, Station 370

Bags and sand are provided but residents will need to bring a shovel to fill their own sandbags. There is a ten-bag per vehicle limit.

Don't forget to sign up for the latest news and weather emails!