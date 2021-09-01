Amazon opens new sortation center in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amazon is now operating its second business in Tucson.

The new sortation center is located near South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road, near Tucson International Airport.

All jobs will have a starting wage of $15 per hour, according to Amazon. Career Day will take place on Sept.15, to register, click here.

Sortation centers are seen a "middle mile" or the period of transporting packages between Amazon sites prior to last-mile delivery for customers.

The company also operates a Fulfillment Center at 6701 S. Kolb Rd.