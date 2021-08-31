Sierra Vista reminds residents to “park with care” near school zones

The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking residents to park and drive with care around neighborhood schools.

The department says numerous parking violations have been reported in neighborhoods near elementary schools during student pick-up and drop-off times.

SVPD wants to remind parents that every item in the list below is a parking violation under Arizona law:

· Parking on a sidewalk

· Blocking a driveway

· Parking with an intersection

· Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

· Parking on a crosswalk

· Parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

· Parking within 30 feet approaching a stop sign, yield sign, etc.

· Parking at any place where official signs prohibit standing or stopping

The department says parking illegally can create safety hazards for children traveling to and from school, and drivers face a fine of $137 for parking violations.

"Please be patient, drive with care, and park safely in and around school zones so we can ensure local children stay safe as they return to school this fall," said SVPD Public Information Officer Scott Borgstadt.

"It's easy to feel rushed on busy days, but a small lapse in attention or caution can create dangerous situations for other drivers and students."