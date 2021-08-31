ADOT warns drivers to be prepared for Labor Day traffic and heavy rains

The Arizona Department of Transportation wants drivers to be extra cautious this Labor Day weekend, as heavy rain and traffic is expected.

To help improve travel conditions, ADOT and its contractors don't have any closures scheduled for work along Phoenix-area freeways and other state highways.

ADOT says drivers should allow extra time for their trips, especially during peak travel times on Friday and Monday.

The department says 10 people were killed in crashes along highways and local roads during last year's Labor Day weekend.

You can find real-time highway conditions available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site, az511.gov, or by calling 511.

ADOT also provides updates on highway conditions via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free ADOTAlerts.com app will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas and, where possible, in advance of alternate routes.