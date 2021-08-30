Former Pima County Justice pleads guilty to claiming luxury cars as business expenses

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former Pima County Justice of the Peace pleaded guilty to making and subscribing a false income tax return last Friday.

According to a plea agreement, Keith Allan Bee told the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that the luxury cars he bought were business expenses for his bus company, Bee Line Bus Transportation, LLC.

In 2018, Keith Allan Bee was indicted on three counts of filing false tax returns during the tax years 2011, 2012 and 2013. In the court documents acquired by News 4 Tucson Monday, Bee admitted to writing off vehicles including several Ford Mustangs, a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2003 Porsche from his taxes in order to lower his company's net profit.

Bee was a Pima County Justice from 2007 to 2018.

Prior to serving as a Justice of the Peace in Pima County, Bee was a elected on the state House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate.