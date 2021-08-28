Tucson Police, auto shops, work to thwart thieves

TUCSON (KVOA)-- The Tucson Police department is working with local auto shops to protect catalytic converters, throwing a veritable monkey wrench into thieves plans to steal and sell the valuable auto part.



The device is part of a vehicle's exhaust system. It's become a popular target for thieves looking to make a quick buck. Tucson police say there have been more than 200 reported thefts since January.

Pima County Sheriff's Department said they've had more than 140 reports since the beginning of the year.

Sammy Rios, manager of a Jiffy Lube shop, said "It's the precious metals inside that do the filtering that are invaluable."

"I'm getting my catalytic converter signed so that people don't steal it," Linda Lee Torsten said.

She was waiting in line to get her catalytic converter etched. Several auto shops teamed up this weekend with Tucson police to offer free catalytic converter etching the VIN number on the device so it can be traced to the owners.

"It's a way to kind of look out for one another, it's not going to eliminate the problem it's just going to help, Rios said.