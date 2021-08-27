Picture Rocks Community set to reopen in September

The Picture Rocks Community Center is reopening for the first time since it closed in March 2020.

Beginning in September, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) will begin offering its after-school recreation program at the community center, which is located at 5615 N. Sanders Road.

The program is open to children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

The program’s hours will be from the time school is dismissed until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The community center will also offer other activities for adults and seniors, including line dancing, watercolors, and a public access computer lab and lending library.

Senior congregate meals will continue as curbside pickup to individuals who are registered for the program.

Registration for the after-school program begins Monday, August 30, at 6 a.m. Registration is online-only.

Register for the program at https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr. For more information about NRPR’s community center programs, visit www.pima.gov/nrpr.