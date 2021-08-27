Arizona surpasses milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has now had more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

State health officials on Friday reported 3,707 additional COVID-19 cases, putting the state beyond the grim milestone. The state also reported 63 deaths, bringing the death toll to 18,724.

Arizona is 13th U.S. state to hit that level of cases after reporting its first case in January of last year. It is also the 13th in the country in cases per 100,000 people.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021

Hospitals and public health officials are urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated amid debate and court fights over requiring shots and mask wearing.

According to the state, 55.6% of Arizonans are vaccinated.

