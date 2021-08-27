$2,500 reward offered after 37-year-old succumbs to injuries from westside assault

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are offering a reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in the death of a 37-year-old man on Tucson's west side last month.

On July 31, police responded to the 500 block of N. Iroquois Ave., after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

Trevor Gene Ladd was located in front of a home with obvious signs of trauma, police say.

The 37-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police believe Ladd was involved in a physical altercation with an unidentified person in the street.

Nearly a month after the incident, police are still looking for a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or visit 88crime.org. Officials are offering up to $2,500 in return for information in connection to Ladd's death.