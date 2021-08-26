Fourth annual Lute Olson Memorial Fantasy Basketball Camp kicks off Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The fourth annual Lute Olson Memorial Fantasy Basketball Camp begins on Thursday.

The event will kick off with a welcome dinner at Westward Look starting at 6:30 p.m. The camp runs through Sunday, August 29.

"Fantasy camp” will be filled with former University of Arizona players who played for Coach Olson beginning in the mid-1980s.

Current UArizona coaches Tommy Lloyd, Adia Barnes, and Jack Murphy are expected to stop by during the four-day event. This year’s camp coaches are Bennett Davison, Reggie Geary, Joe Turner, Pete Williams, Craig McMillan, Eddie Smith, Jason Gardner, Felecity Willis, and Donnell Harris for the four-day event that will be held at the Sporting Chance Center.

Matt Muehlebach will attend the Welcome Dinner on Friday.

For more information, visit www.LuteOlsonFantasyCamp.com.