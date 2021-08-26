Birthday Adoption specials at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is celebrating 56 years of dedication to the shelter, protection, and care of homeless cats, especially those that are often considered “unadoptable” by other organizations.

To make it easier for you to find your new best friend, they are opening up the shelter for walk-ins, with a couple of rules:

· Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, they're asking that you only come for a walk-in if you are seriously considering adopting.

· MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

· If you would like to take home a kitty the day of your visit, you MUST fill out an adoption application in advance and BE PRE-APPROVED. Once approved, your application is good for 6 months.

56th Birthday Adoption Specials:

· 1 Kitten - $75

· 2 Kittens - $115

· 1 Kitten and 1 Adult - $150 (eligibility varies)

· All General Population Cats - $56

· FeLV+ cats - $25 (this is an ongoing special, thanks to our wonderful supporter, Bonnie Kay)

The Hermitage is currently home to 200+ cats and kittens waiting patiently for their perfect human.

Fill out an adoption application today, so you can meet your new best friend.

Adopt: www.hermitagecatshelter.org/adopt