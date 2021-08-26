1 dead, 1 arrested after armed robbery escalates to barricade situation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars after an armed robbery at an eastside Walgreens Wednesday night.

Police say 23-year-old Ray Arredondo robbed a Walgreens at 8730 E. Broadway Blvd., at gunpoint. After the robbery, he fled the scene in a vehicle reportedly driven by 31-year-old Virgilio German Alegria.

During a brief pursuit by Tucson Police Department, Alegria crashed his vehicle into an apartment complex gate at 8250 E. Golf Links Rd.

Police detained Alegria. However, the 23-year-old ran to Lakeside Park, 8201 E. Stella Rd., and allegedly carjacked a minivan at gunpoint.

Arredondo then abandoned the minivan and ran to a nearby shed located at 3400 block of S. Magda Ave, where he barricaded himself.

After SWAT crews were dispatched to the scene, the 23-year-old was found dead inside the shed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Alegria was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and felony flight from law enforcement.

The driver of the minivan was not injured, police say.