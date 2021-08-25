PCSD sees increase in school zone speeding violations, deputies say

TUCSON (KVOA) — School is back in session and the Pima County Sheriff's Department wants people to slow down in school zones.

Deputies tell News 4 Tucson that speeding violations in school zones have already gone up since school started. Of the 35 citations given out in 2021, 11 were after school started in July, making up 30 percent.

"You are going to see deputies out in school zones, when we can get there as staffing allows," said PCSD Deputy James Allerton. "We're going to want to try and enforce those laws because it's very important we keep our school kids safe."

Deputies said while 11 citations since the start of the school year is not a huge number, they hope getting the message out will help keep it low.

"A lot of times we make traffic stops with the intention of educating people when we can," Allerton said, "but for a situation like this, you are much more likely to get a citation for speeding through that school zone."

If you're caught speeding in a school zone with kids present, PCSD said fines could double.

News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department for its data but were unable to get those numbers in time.